Home » “In every government we have had, the autonomy of the UES is being discussed”: Vicente Cuchillas
News

“In every government we have had, the autonomy of the UES is being discussed”: Vicente Cuchillas

by admin
“In every government we have had, the autonomy of the UES is being discussed”: Vicente Cuchillas

This Friday in the Plataforma program, university professor Vicente Cuchillas spoke about the autonomy of the University of El Salvador, where he assured there are people who support him and others who reject it, being a public and permanent debate.

Cuchillas pointed out that last year there was a rumor that the current government wanted to intervene in the UES, and a document was even leaked that mentioned that it was a new organic law, which caused a stir among the university community, and that even the Council Superior had to pronounce on it.

“In every government we have had, the autonomy of the UES is under discussion and the present administration is no exception”the teacher assured.

Given this, he added that this year the rumor of said intervention has resurfaced. “Now the rumor that is on the lips of university students is that they are only waiting to finish the Central American games to intervene in the university”.

Cuchillas explained that the UES is autonomous in teaching, administrative and economic aspects, and must provide an important social service. Finally, the teacher affirmed that the autonomy of the UES has a constitutional precept.

See also  Higher pension payments with the cost of living recovering and protected from inflation

You may also like

In politics, sometimes you have to compromise with...

Mario Vargas Llosa, hospitalized since Saturday for covid-19

Arts and crafts at the Tübingen nunnery

Ministry of Agriculture seeks technical mechanisms to monitor...

Tesla: Dynamic start to July

Latin American migrants allocate up to a quarter...

In Valledupar they are vaccinating against influenza

“Together against thirst”: fill up drinking bottles for...

Young man survives spectacular accident in Cerritos

Finals 2025 will take place in Dresden

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy