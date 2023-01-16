In the midst of the tourist reactivation that began once the COVID-19 pandemic was overcome, which brought the number of visitors to its lowest levels, the Archaeological Park of San Agustín, intends to exceed the historical figures of years like 2018 in which reached the figure of one hundred thousand visitors. The administrator Isidro Ortega, while taking stock of the year 2022, announced new entry fees as of February 2.

As of February 1, 2023, there will be new entrance fees to the San Agustín Isnos and Los Ídolos parks.

The current ticket costs were established through Resolution 1379 of October 8, 2021, with which the ICANH re-enabled the current entrance fees to the San Agustín, Alto de los ídolos, Alto de las Piedras, and Tierradentro archaeological parks. , located in Huila and Cauca.

The resolution at the time also made known some exemptions from payment, such as children under five years of age, Colombians or foreigners residing in the country who have reached 62 years of age, people from the region in which where each park is located, reservists and veterans of the Colombian public force, as well as the disabled, widows, orphans or parents of members of the public force, and tourist guides.

“The Archaeological Park of San Agustín manages several entrance fees: Colombians $35,000 COP, students with a valid ID $15,000 COP, and foreigners $50,000 COP. Children under 12 years of age, adults over 62 years of age do not pay the entrance fee”, commented the administrator Isidro Ortega.

There are many nationals and foreigners who come to the Park.



Likewise, the official indicated that, although the corresponding resolution has not been issued by ICANH, as of February 2 of this year there will be an increase in the cost of admission to the San Agustín e Isnos Archaeological Park.

According to the administrator of the Park in San Agustín, from February 2 the rates will be established as follows:

TYPE OF RATE CONCEPT VALUE GENERAL RATE: People twelve (12) years and older. FORTY THOUSAND PESOS M/CTE ($40,000).

REDUCED STUDENT RATE: Students from public or private institutions in Colombia at basic, technical and/or university levels. (who present valid card or equivalent document that accredits it).

Children from 6 to 11 years of age (who present an identity document or some other document that allows age verification). People with disabilities: They must appear qualified as such on the Health Security System affiliate card, whether it is the contributory or subsidized regime. TWENTY THOUSAND PESOS M/CTE ($20,000).

FOREIGNERS RATE: Adults with a nationality other than Colombian SIXTY THOUSAND PESOS M/CTE ($60,000) per person. Resolution Number 1379 October 8, 2021.

The closing of the season

The administrator, Isidro Ortega, thanked Diario del Huila for the interest in the way in which they have been facing the path of recovery from the crisis that the COVID-19 pandemic generated in terms of tourists, this in the years 2019 and 2020, subsequently the closures due to the marches of the so-called social outbreak in 2021.

“The reactivation occurred by 50% in the parks of San Agustín and Isnos, which can be considered as an important reactivation, later I will give you the comparative figures for the years 2021 and 2022,” he said.

Tourism in San Agustín is seasonal, in this case we are closing the season for December, the end and beginning of the year, then comes the Easter season, then June and July, San Pedro and the recess Of October. “This in terms of the national and local season, because since February we have been expecting the visit of foreigners, it increases in the months of February and March, which is when many Europeans visit us, there are more visitors from those regions than Colombians,” he added.

Large influx of foreign tourists is expected in February.



Preparations

Once the holiday season that culminated precisely yesterday, January 15, is over, the maintenance process of the parks begins to attend to the foreign tourists who arrive from the first of February.

“We maintain each of the sectors of the parks so that foreigners who visit us find the facilities in the same conditions as those who visited us this season,” he added.

It should be noted that the parks and their area of ​​influence are preserved throughout the year.

For the current administrator of the Archaeological Park in San Agustín, the new entrance fees from this February 2, is something that occurs every year and he stressed that those who acquire the entrance ticket in San Agustín have the right to enter the next day in Isnos without paying an additional fee. The same system operates if they visit Isnos first, they can visit San Agustín the next day. “The idea is that they have the opportunity to get to know the two parks, which are of great archaeological importance,” he said.

He took the opportunity to remember and highlight that the last Friday of each month admission is completely free for all types of tourists, whether Colombian or foreign.

“This has served us as part of promotion to give the possibility to students, especially from public sector schools, so that they are interested and schedule their excursions to see our facilities, not everyone has the resources and the possibility of entering, So, on the last Friday of each month admission is free, so they can do it”, he reiterated.

Motivation to schools, especially in the official sector

Isidro Ortega, stated that fortunately in the student community of the department there is already a great motivation to learn about the origins and cultural legacy of the communities that inhabited this area and take advantage especially of the Pitalito and Neiva schools are scheduled on the last Friday of each month to get to the park in both Isnos and San Agustín.

“Basically, the eleventh grade students who include the Augustinian chair come to do the corresponding practice and solve the corresponding questionnaires in our parks,” he added.

Coordinated work with the administrations

Ortega, although he made it clear that the one who administers and monitors them is the ICANH (Colombian Institute of Anthropology and History), they carry out an articulated work with special programming through the secretariats of culture of the municipalities in the area of ​​influence and of the departmental in the case of the department. “Events are held, training with the guides, for that we have an auditorium where this type of training is carried out in everything that has to do with the tourist part.”

A lifetime in park conservation

Isidro Ortega has been administrator of the Archaeological Park of San Agustín for 12 years and 38 in the conservation work of parks at the national level. This business administrator is deeply rooted in culture and archeology as his father was administrator of the park in San José de Isnos.

“ From there in school days, the conservation and preservation of our heritage was instilled in me, I had the opportunity to participate and interact with some archaeologists, already on vacation while I was studying my professional career, I went out of curiosity to see what the subject of excavations, that’s how I was linked to date. That is why I am aware of all the sculpture and heritage not only in the region but at the national level and the legacy continues with a daughter who is an anthropologist from the University of Cauca, ”she said proudly.

The latest consolidated figures provided by the Colombian Institute of Anthropology and History on visitors to the Archaeological Park go back before the pandemic to 2018 with 108,540 visitors, while in 2019 there were 91,626 admissions. Not only did the number of Colombian visitors drop, but the number of foreign visitors to one of the most representative places of Huilense tourism also dropped. While in 2018, the park registered the visit of 18,945 foreigners, in 2019 it fell to 17,611.

Figures are now delivered as of December 31, 2022 month by month from January 1, 2021.

In the two periods, the highest number of both nationals and foreigners and consequently in the consolidated was the month of January in terms of visitors:

January 2021

Nationals- 9480 Foreigners- 237 Total: 9717

January 2022

Nationals- 16249 Foreigners- 583 Total: 16.832

On the contrary, the months with the lowest influx of tourists were February in 2021 and March in 2022.

February 2021

Nationals- 1901 Foreigners-82 Total: 1983

March 2022

Nationals – 2773 Foreigners-603 Total: 3376

The consolidated in each year added the twelve months was; 53,641 visitors in 2021 against 87,700 in 2022.

For this reason, work is being done to strengthen the tourism issue in order to reach and then be able to exceed the historical ones of the year 2018.

Parking area full of vehicles



Infrastructure

A task that goes hand in hand with the presence of national and foreign tourists has to do with the issue of infrastructure that has a varied offer in hotel matters, but it must be strengthened in any case and the other has to do with the roads.

The road that leads from Pitalito to San Agustín, although it has been the subject of interventions, is in fair condition and requires more attention to facilitate access to the park.

Finally, they hope to surpass in this month of January the figures of the same month last year when they had 16,249 tourists and they are optimistic if it is taken into account that in the middle of the month there are 12,000 registrations of visits.

“Invite all the members of the community in general, first that we have a sense of belonging for what is ours, that we come to know the archaeological parks, which belong to all and that we help them to conserve and incidentally that they take advantage of that last Friday of each month for them to come to know, it is an invitation at the national level, San Agustín, Isnos and Tierradentro are open at no cost ”, he closed.