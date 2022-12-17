L’Carenzoni Institute of Feltre opens the refectory for the Christmas lunch dedicated to those who have not been able to celebrate it with someone, to lonely people. It is an initiative born from the Municipality of Feltre and from the personal services company in Feltrescheduled for December 28th when the table of the charity in via Battisti will be set for the diners who want to participate in the party to share affection and good wishes in an aggregative space.

Lonely people at the communal lunch

The announcement of the Christmas lunch for lonely people was given by mayor of Feltre Viviana Fusarowhen the Rotary club Feltrechaired by Gianni Passa, donated 70 gift cards of 50 eurospurchase vouchers in the form of electronic cards, to the Municipalities of Feltre, Fonzaso and Pedavena. Gift cards to be allocated to families in need for the purchase of basic necessities at Kanguro supermarkets.

The Carenzoni Institute of Feltre

“We can only thank the Rotary Club Feltre from the bottom of our hearts for this initiative, which is a tangible and concrete sign of closeness in a social context that is becoming increasingly complicated”, said the mayor of Feltre Viviana Fusaro present with thecouncilor for social policies Maurizio Zatta. Fusaro added: «Sometimes, for reasons of confidentiality and reluctance, it is even difficult to be able to intercept the situations of need of lonely or elderly people, but also of entire families. Is exactly for people who live alone we thought of an initiative that wants to be a sign of warmth and closeness during these Christmas holidays; next December 28 we will organize a lunch expressly dedicated to them at the Carenzoni institute. Anyone interested in participating, and we hope that many will accept the invitation, can contact the company in Feltre on 0439 885982 by Tuesday 20 December».

Gift card in dono dal Rotary club Feltre

The electronic cards therefore I am the Rotary donate which this year wanted to expand the audience of beneficiaries by including, in addition to the municipalities of Feltre and Pedavena already supported in the past, also that of Fonzaso. To explain the meaning of the donation, preceded yesterday to the brief meeting in the headquarters of the Feltre company, the Rotary president of Feltre Gianni Pasa: «It is an initiative that our partnership, which among other things celebrates 40 years of activity, has in its DNA; modern electronic shopping vouchers, more convenient and flexible, have replaced the old “food gift packages”but the philosophy remains to be close to those who are in uncomfortable or difficult situationsfaithful to the spirit of service which is one of the foundations of Rotary”.

Also present at the meeting past president of the Rotary club Feltre Giacomo Longoand the new president of the personal services company in Feltre, Bortolo Simoni, elected to lead the institution in the last board of directors. «The challenges that await us are many and demanding», underlined Simoni, «but I immediately found a dynamic environment and a trained staff, which are a guarantee of profitable work, also in the social sphere, which represents one of the fronts more challenging”.

Thanks from Pedavena and Fonzaso

For the beneficiary Municipalities, the interventions took place on mayor of Pedavena Nicola Castellazwho underlined the importance of donation, even more so in a context characterized by the energy emergency which is putting a strain on many families, and the mayor of Fonzaso Christian Pasawho underlined how the support that comes from the outside is crucial for local administrations in order to be able to create one support network for those in situations of fragility.