Christmas celebrations in Feltre, the snowflakes and the rain didn’t stop the “Cantagiro per la città”, the show included in the animation program in the centre. Under the canopy of the Cooofe bar in Largo Castaldi, the “Cikale Comic Vocal Trio” (Anna Marcato, Beatrice Niero and Isabella Girardini) enlivened the afternoon and made visitors smile between songs and sketches. After Feltre, the Cantagiro will remain in the province of Belluno, on Saturday 17 December in Pieve di Cadore at 2.30 pm, to discover the painter Tiziano Vecellio. On Sunday 18th it will be the turn of the Vicenza-based Asiago, at 3.30pm, while the day before Christmas, on the 23rd, the Cantagiro will be back in the province of Venice in Portogruaro (meeting at 3.30pm). It closes on the afternoon of the 24th, at 15.00, in Piove di Sacco, south of Padua.

