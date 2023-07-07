In Ferrara, the FISDIR Italian Athletics Promotional Championships

SPORT – Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 July 2023 at the G.Lenzi school camp in via Porta Catena

(Communication by Format Ferrara Asd)

Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 July 2023 the Italian Athletics Promotional Championships organized by FISDIR will take place in Ferrara, championships dedicated to athletes with relational intellectual disabilities.

Almost 250 athletes will be present with a following of over 350 people including managers, staff, coaches and escorts. To make the days of the competitions lighter, we managed to create a cover for the grandstand of the G.Lenzi athletic field, to guarantee relief and shaded areas that are functional to the championship.

The asd Format Ferrara was chosen by FISDIR to organize the 2023. Italian athletics promotional championships. Our city is chosen for various reasons, the size of the city itself which, being on a human scale, allows easy travel for fragile people; moreover, Ferrara has proved to be an extremely welcoming city towards athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The matches are open to the public, for the occasion a cover of the stands has been set up, to guarantee a little relief to all the public.

The organizing association would like to thank all those who contributed to the success of the event, from Dr. Anania who thanks to many of his colleagues will be able to guarantee medical coverage during the races, to the volunteers Calin, Salvatore, Sara, Michele, Fabio, Ilaria, Daniela, Giovanna, Francesca, Andrea, and we apologize if we have forgotten some names.

