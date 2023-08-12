in Ferrara three exhibitions also open on August 15th

CULTURE – Note from Ferrara Arte on museum openings on mid-August on museum openings

FROM PHOTOGRAPHY TO GREAT PAINTING, THROUGH SCULPTURE: THREE EXHIBITIONS IN FERRARA ALSO OPEN IN AUGUST

Palazzo dei Diamanti hosts two exhibitions: “Meetings. 50 years of photographs and stories”, with over 300 shots by Guido Harari, the photographer of the greats of music (and not only), and “Thesauros” by the dream painter Agostino Arrivabene. While at the Estense Castle it is possible to visit the first major retrospective dedicated to Arrigo Minerbi, Gabriele d’Annunzio’s favorite sculptor. The Schifanoia Museum, the Civic Lapidary Museum, the Cathedral Museum and the House of Ludovico Ariosto will also be open on 15 August

Ferrara also opens its museums on August 15th: from photography to great painting and sculpture, the Este city offers three exhibitions, which can be visited at Palazzo dei Diamanti and at the Estense Castle also on August 15th. In addition, the Schifanoia Museum, the Civic Lapidary Museum, the Cathedral Museum and the House of Ludovico Ariosto will also remain open to the public.

Palazzo dei Diamanti, whose building has recently been restored and redeveloped, hosts two exhibitions: “Meetings. 50 years of photographs and stories”, which contains over 300 shots by Guido Harari, the photographer of the greats of music (and not only), and “Thesauros” by the dream painter Agostino Arrivabene. After more than 40 years, great photography returns to Palazzo dei Diamanti with an exhibition itinerary that brings together original photographs, installations and films, projections and musical forays, from Harari’s beginnings in the musical field as a photographer and journalist, to the numerous album covers for famous artists (including Fabrizio De André, Bob Dylan, Lou Reed and Vasco Rossi), up to the portraits, experienced as an intimate account of encounters with the major personalities of his time.

At the same time as “Incontri”, “Thesauros”, the anthology dedicated to Agostino Arrivabene, is presented, which brings together forty works, including paintings, drawings and sculptures, created by the Lombard artist from 1985 to the present. The author understands his creations as votive gifts and the artistic practice as tension towards the divine: hence the title Thesauros, in ancient Greece the small buildings that were offered by cities and peoples to the divinities in sanctuaries.

Both exhibitions can be visited with a single admission ticket. Open until 1 October, every day from 11 to 20. More information and reservations: www.palazzodiamanti.it.

On the other hand, the first major retrospective dedicated to Arrigo Minerbi, Gabriele d’Annunzio’s favorite sculptor, can be visited at the Estense Castle. «Nervous, agile, modern spirit» capable of interpreting liberty trends and twentieth-century classicism, the Ferrarese Arrigo Minerbi experienced great fame in the 1920s and 1930s, so much so that he was counted by critics «among the greatest of our time », «for height of inspiration, creative power and technical knowledge». For the first time, this exhibition traces the entire arc of the artist’s production, placing it in the Italian artistic context of the early 20th century. “Arrigo Minerbi: the ‘true ideal’ between liberty and classicism” is open until 26 December, every day (usually closed on Tuesdays) from 10 to 18 (the ticket office closes at 17.15). More information: www.castelloestense.it.

During the usual hours, the Schifanoia Museum – with 21 rooms and about 250 works – and the Civic Lapidary Museum, the Cathedral Museum, with the precious testimonies of the glories of Renaissance Ferrara, can also be visited, most of which come from the Cathedral dedicated to San Giorgio Martyr, and finally the House of Ludovico Ariosto (free admission), which hosts the exhibition of the master Georges de Canino. These last museum spaces will be open (without closing day) until Sunday 20 August.

