In firm election of the senators of the Historical Pact

Upon determining that there were no irregularities in the selection of the senators of the Historical Pact, the Council of State left the election of the parliamentarians firm.

According to the plaintiffs José Manuel Abuchaibe and Richante Méndez Guzmán, the election of the list to the Senate did not have the legal requirements to appear in the legislative elections of March 2022.

However, the high court indicated that article 262 of the Constitution was not infringed, which says “the selection of candidates for political parties and movements with legal status will be made through mechanisms of internal democracy, in accordance with the law and the statutes.” “.

“The act of election did not violate article 262 of the Political Constitution nor was it issued irregularly, due to the application of the voting percentage that was taken into account for the Colombia Humana party within the Historical Pact coalition that registered the list of candidates in the pre-election stage”, says the decision of the Council of State.

Therefore, Senators Maria Jose Pizarro Rodriguez, Alexander Lopez Maya, Aida Yolanda Avella Esquivel, Martha Isabel Peralta Epieyu, Ivan Cepeda Castro, Piedad Esneda Cordoba Ruiz, Pedro Hernando Florez Porras, Isabel Cristina Zuleta Lopez, Alex Xavier Florez Hernandez, Clara Eugenia Lopez Obregon, Robert Daza Guevara, Yuly Esmeralda Hernandez Silva, Wilson Neber Arias Castillo, Gloria Ines Florez Schneider, Cesar Augusto Pachon Achury, Sandra Yaneth James Cruz, Paulino Riascos Riascos and Jael Quiroga Carrillo retain their curul.

