Cannabis as a pain reliever for women undergoing breast cancer therapy. An innovative study will start shortly in Florence in at least a couple of aspects. Meanwhile, no one had ever worked scientifically on the potential of marijuana to help those who have had that type of cancer. In addition, it is a double-blind research against placebo, that is carried out with the methodology considered to be the most reliable, which has never been used for therapeutic cannabis but only on one of its active ingredients, CBD.