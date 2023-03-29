Home News In focus: Digitization of the circular economy for more sustainability | TUCcurrent
In focus: Digitization of the circular economy for more sustainability

by admin
In focus: Digitization of the circular economy for more sustainability
The professorship for production systems and processes at Chemnitz University of Technology brings expertise in the field of augmented reality to an EU project that deals with the recycling of electronic waste on a large scale

  • The consortium of the EU project DiCiM at the kickoff meeting at Masaryk University in Brno, Czech Republic. Source: Masaryk University

According to Statista, 42.5 percent of e-waste was recycled in Europe in 2019, but the target set by the European Union is 65 percent. Researchers in the EU project “Digitalised Value Management for Unlocking the potential of the Circular Manufacturing System with integrated digital solutions – DiCiM” want to further close this gap Chemnitz University of Technology is significantly involved. The project has been running since January 2023 and has a budget of six million euros, of which around 609,000 euros will go to Chemnitz University of Technology.

A total of twelve project partners from eight countries want to develop a state-of-the-art open platform and integrated digital solutions within four years, which is intended to take the digitization of Europe’s recycling system for electrical and automotive waste to a new level. The project aims at a new technology for monitoring and evaluating the condition of components to be recycled. In the future, these parts will be reprocessed and used to repair household appliances, printers and cars. To this end, tools are being developed in the project that use the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), big data, image processing and augmented reality (AR). The results of the research work are implemented in pilot projects with several users throughout Europe. “With the help of the planned platform, it is expected that one million additional spare parts for reprocessing will be made available within the EU per year, resulting in annual savings of 4,500 tons of CO2would lead,” says David Póč, Director of Strategy at Masaryk University in Brno (Czech Republic), who is coordinating the project.

“The recovery of the valuable components requires individual work instructions for each device to be recycled. We are very pleased to be able to contribute our expertise to the consortium at this point by providing instructions for the disassembly of devices to be recycled based on augmented reality based on exemplary use cases from our practice partners,” says Dr. Mario Lorenz, research associate at the Professorship of Production Systems and Processes at Chemnitz University of Technology.

The project involves employees from Masaryk University (Czech Republic), Chemnitz University of Technology (Germany), Kungliga Tekniska Hoegskolan (Sweden), University of Ljubljana (Slovenia), IDENER Research & Development Agrupacion de interes economico (Spain), IRIS Technology Solutions SL (Spain), Significant Svenska AB (Sweden), C-ECO Circular Economy Solutions GmbH (Germany), Gorenje (Slovenia), Arcelik (Turkey), Lexmark (Hungary) and Crowdhelix Limited (Ireland). . The project is funded by the European Union’s Horizon Europe research and innovation program under Grant Agreement No. 101091536. The topic is aligned with the European strategy of the “European Green Deal” and the EU legislation on repairs as well as the objectives of the “Digital Decade” of the European Union.

Further information grants Dr. Mario Lorenz, TU Chemnitz, phone +49 371 531-39366, email [email protected]

(Authors: Katja Klöden, Mario Steinebach)

Mario Steinebach
29.03.2023

