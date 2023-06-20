Home » In Foggia the funeral of the firefighter, ‘lost by pain’ – Emilia-Romagna
In Foggia the funeral of the firefighter, 'lost by pain' – Emilia-Romagna

In Foggia the funeral of the firefighter, ‘lost by pain’ – Emilia-Romagna

The coffin was carried to the church by his colleagues

(ANSA) – FOGGIA, JUNE 19 – “Now is the time for pain. It is a tragedy similar to that of the cross that leaves us lost.

I feel the need to share this pain. I would like to delete it but I can’t. What I can do is help you through the pain. Let the Lord bring peace and consolation to your hearts”. It is a passage from the homily with which Don Massimo, parish priest of the Blessed Virgin Mary church in Foggia, addressed the many people who attended the funeral of 34-year-old Giuseppe Tucci, the firefighter on duty in Rimini who died after being beaten by a bouncer from the Frontemare nightclub, on the night between last Saturday and Sunday.

Tucci’s body arrived in Foggia last night after organ harvesting, a will that Giuseppe had also indicated on his identity card. The coffin was carried on the shoulders of some firefighters. At the church there were family members, many friends, colleagues and fans of the Foggia soccer team that Tucci was very fond of. (HANDLE).

