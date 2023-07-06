In Fregene proclaimed the first ‘Spiaggia Gentile’ in Italy – Lazio

Lumera (Odv): ‘Singita in the international Kindness movement’

(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 06 – Under the banner of kindness, hospitality, ethics, respect for the environment, the Singita Miracle Beach was proclaimed, last night, the first “Gentle Beach” in Italy, in membership of the Movimento Italia Gentile and its international expression, the ODV-International Kindness Movement, promoted by the voluntary organization My Life Design.



In an evening event, attended by the mayor of Fiumicino Mario Baccini and celebrities, among others, the biologist-naturalist Daniel Lumera guided, in front of the sea, a hundred guests in a special meditation in headphones, so as to isolate themselves from noise and sounds surroundings and encourage the practice, which was followed by the ritual of the gong, the inevitable daily appointment at the Singita to greet the setting sun.



“Fregene becomes part of an international movement dedicated to “kindness”, to which 50 Italian municipalities have already joined – said Lumera – A “gentle” beach is a place that trains people to be kind towards themselves, towards the tourist educated in “kind tourism”, with the place being visited which must be left improved compared to what is found, and in respect for the environment: concrete acts and social projects that take care of relationships and the environment. Singita will support Odv educational projects in local schools”. At the end of the ritual, the proclamation, with the signing of the Manifesto of the Gentile Beach and the Gentile Enterprise in adherence to the Gentile Italy Movement by the Singita and the representatives of the Movement and the My Life Design Odv association. The founding members of Singita signed the Impresa Gentile Manifesto as “confirmation of the daily and ongoing commitment that goes beyond the summer season, such as spreading the Scuola Gentile project in the schools in the Fiumicino area where it operates, strongly believing in the Education of Being, from which Knowledge and Know-how derive”. (HANDLE).



