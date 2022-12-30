Home News In Friuli Venezia Giulia the winter sales season starts on Thursday 5 January
In Friuli Venezia Giulia the winter sales season starts on Thursday 5 January

In Friuli Venezia Giulia the winter sales season starts on Thursday 5 January

In line with almost the rest of Italy (only Valle d’Aosta, Sicily and Basilicata have chosen differently), Friuli Venezia Giulia will see the sales season kick off on Thursday 5 January.

An important appointment, which will last until 31 March 2023, recalls Confcommercio Udine, and without the ban on carrying out promotions in the previous 30 days.

«Sales do not have the same weight as in the past, but they remain an important aid, a business driving force for the economy and an opportunity for consumers, who are tempted to buy due to the possibility of buying products deemed interesting at a favorable – underlines the regional and provincial president of Udine of Confcommercio Federmoda Alessandro Tollon -. In a context like the one we are still experiencing, with the negative effects of the conflict on the economy, it is also a significant transition for business activity: businesses collect the liquidity needed to pay taxes, employees, suppliers, rents , fixed costs and utilities and are able to face the investments necessary for the orders of the new collections».

From a technical point of view, Confcommercio Udine informs that the presentation of the end-of-season sale to the public must explicitly contain an indication of the nature of said sale, the start date and its duration.

It is no longer necessary to communicate in advance to the competent Municipality, but it is mandatory to display the price ordinarily charged, the discount expressed as a percentage and the final price. Furthermore, the goods on sale must be presented in an unequivocally distinct and separate manner from those possibly offered for sale under ordinary conditions.

