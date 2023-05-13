Home » In front of the AEC it should soon be humming
by admin
“1200 hectares of new bee meadows in five years” has been the declared goal of the since 2021 Frutura GmbH. She wants to achieve this with the help of the “BioBienenApfel” project. The state is a project partner with the Upper Austria Bee Center.

On the occasion of World Bee Day on May 20, Governor Thomas Stelzer, Minister for Agriculture Michaela Langer-Weninger (both VP), Frutura Managing Director Katrin Hohensinner-Häupl and Head of the Bee Center Elisabeth Lanzer designed a new home for bees in front of the Ars Electronica Center with schoolchildren .

“A task that affects society as a whole”

There it will soon be buzzing loudly – thanks to the bees of beekeeper Markus Aumayr-Hackl, who are supposed to move into the beehive.

“The protection of bees is a task that affects our whole society. The BioBienenApfel project gives everyone the opportunity to get involved in biodiversity in an uncomplicated way,” says Hohensinner-Häupl. Stelzer and Langer-Weninger emphasized that Upper Austria is the number 1 bee country. “The pollination power of wild and honey bees is invaluable for the food supply and the ecosystem. It is therefore our responsibility to protect the bees and biodiversity.”

