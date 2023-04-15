In Germany, refugees will need to register their car after a year of residence

In Germany, where they refused to allocate additional funds for the maintenance of refugees from Ukraine, according to the current rules, cars with foreign registration cannot be driven for longer than a year after moving to Germany. For many Ukrainian refugees, this period has already expired, they will have to register their cars — the federal states of Germany have agreed not to extend the grace period for our citizens.

As DW writes, after a year in Germany, all Ukrainian cars must be registered on a general basis. However, the journalists note that the explanations available at the moment do not specify whether it is about the first entry of a person to Germany for the purpose of obtaining asylum from the war, or about the day the car was imported. After all, it happens that citizens of Ukraine, having received status in Germany, imported cars later.

Read also: “Registration” in Germany: what taxes should Ukrainians pay and where to submit the declaration

The participants of the meeting of representatives of the federal states reached an agreement that “after the expiration of the deadlines, the registration procedure provided for by law must be carried out, which includes all requirements from the point of view of having insurance and paying taxes, as well as fulfilling the requirements of traffic safety and registration in accordance with the regulations on data protection “. It will not be possible to move in cars that are not registered. They also cannot be parked on public roads.

The details of exactly how the registration procedure for Ukrainian cars will take place are still to be agreed in the coming weeks or before the beginning of May.

Land Ministries of Internal Affairs are responsible for compliance with the regulations on vehicle registration. However, none of the relevant departments contacted by DW responded to the question of whether there will be a targeted control of cars with Ukrainian license plates for compliance with registration regulations.

Read also: Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic will be required to register their cars: what is important to know

Using an unregistered vehicle after the one-year period in Germany is an administrative offense punishable by a fine of 70 euros.

The procedure for registering a car in Germany involves, in particular, passing a technical inspection, confirming the existence of a German civil liability insurance policy and paying the annual car tax. Cars from Ukraine must also be cleared through customs, but in the case of registration under the procedure of moving to a permanent place of residence, the applicant may be exempted from paying customs duties.

We would like to remind you that Turkey has extended the period of stay of cars with Ukrainian license plates on its territory until June 30, 2023 inclusive. Car owners whose residence permit expires are advised to contact the Turkish customs authority at their place of residence to fill out the form and mark it in the Turkish customs system.

Photo by Pixabay

1

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram