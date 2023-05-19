Home » In González, south of Cesar, a relative of the mayor was killed
In González, south of Cesar, a relative of the mayor was killed

At around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, two men on a motorcycle ended the life of Aníbal Alfonso Osorio Lemus, in an attack with a firearm that occurred in the Las Villas neighborhood, in the municipality of González, south of Cesar.

Osorio Lemus, who is the cousin of the municipal mayor, was sitting on a park bench when he was approached by the criminals who fired indiscriminately. Afterwards, the subjects fled, apparently with two more men on a motorcycle, while Osorio Lemus was left lying lifeless on a public road before the terrified community watched.

Total rejection, regardless of whether it is family, but that we cannot continue living this situation in our municipality. She was a good, hard-working person and today we do not know the reasons for what is being presented. Today they touch our family again, we feel a lot of disappointment, fear and uncertainty”, stated Oscar Emiro Osorio Ríos, mayor of González

He also explained that more than a year ago the name of Aníbal Alfonso Osorio had appeared along with that of other people in an EPL pamphlet that turned out to be false.

He took precautions and was finding out about the subject that, apparently, was false. I don’t know who did that a year and a half ago, he came back to the municipality, where he had been working for a while, and the situation took us by surprise.”, added Osorio Ríos.

FAMILY ATTACK?

The victim Aníbal Alfonso Osorio Lemus is also the brother of the former mayor of the municipality Manuel Ángel Osorio Lemus, who was kidnapped and later released in October 2021.

The Osorio Lemus They are part of a well-known political family that has controlled power in the municipality of González since the 1990s.

Once again I ask the authorities to support us in the municipality, I ask for more strength from our Police, from our Army, to support us because every day the situation is getting more complicated”, concluded the mayor.

