Home News In Haapsalu, blue flowers were searched for the beginning of veterans’ month
News

In Haapsalu, blue flowers were searched for the beginning of veterans’ month

by admin
In Haapsalu, blue flowers were searched for the beginning of veterans’ month



In Haapsalu, the female home guards started the veterans’ month with the game “Look for blue flowers”. Photos by Andra Kirna.

On the opening day of the “Anname Au” campaign, the women’s home guards of the Lääne district, the defense association, young eagles and home daughters organized the city game “Look for the blue flower”.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articleKatarine Rosalie: epistle on the annulment of the great maestro

See also  Seize the strategic opportunities and join hands for mutual benefit and win-win situation——The important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping at the third "Belt and Road" construction forum is hotly discussed from all walks of life

You may also like

Cybersecurity, in Italy it is a European record:...

Tshopo: 2 dead following a land dispute in...

Three tips when investing in a franchise

in Italy over 400 a year for automotive...

On Sunday, April 9, there will be a...

Class teachers compete on the same stage to...

The 5 best books on molds in buildings

They capture six subjects who transport 100 kilos...

Would interest rates go down in Colombia?

Contributions to Cooperative Associations: statement of expense reporting

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy