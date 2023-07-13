In health, the only government agenda is reform: Ruiz

AT LEAST, 80% of the articles of the health reform project can be applied without the need for said proposal to become law, assured the former Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz, in conversation with EL NUEVO SIGLO.

For this reason, he pointed out that the text is not built on rigorous diagnoses, but on the basis of ideas and ideological approaches. In addition, he asserted that the Government, on health issues, only has the reform project on the agenda.

THE NEW CENTURY: By taking the health reform forward, has the government set aside other issues to attend to?

FERNANDO RUIZ: I would be more emphatic: On health issues, the only agenda the government has had is health reform. A ten-year public health plan has not been implemented, the monkeypox vaccines were not purchased, the Covid vaccination plan was abandoned, there were many vaccines that were not applied, the Invima took almost 7 or 8 months for a license for emergency use to buy equivalent vaccines for Covid, we have an absolutely consolidated dengue epidemic since the beginning of the year and nothing has been done about it.

We had a severe respiratory peak without vaccination and the influenza vaccine was delayed. Here is a critical problem of people’s health and a ministry that is only thinking about health reform. What there is here is absolute mismanagement and a very serious lack of management.

ENS: How do you see the health reform for the Plenary of the Chamber?

FR: First of all, I see a complex situation with a government coalition that is really disarmed, disjointed, with a text approved in the Seventh Commission, which really has many difficulties.

I have seen a lot of ambiguity and a text that does not seem like a ‘legal text’, but a text where the functions are confused, where all the coherence and cohesion of what a reform should be has really been lost, what really is a ‘Frankenstein’.

I believe that the Chamber Plenary is going to have a very difficult project to evaluate and analyze, and I also see that the Colombian population is very anxious about the result of this process.

Worry

ENS: What are the points that concern you?

FR: I have said that more than 80% of that bill can be done without that bill. What are the Primary Care Centers, everything that is the transformation of public hospitals, which is very cosmetic, and what is the information system are processes that do not require a law, and are the majority of the body of this law.

What is in the background is the disappearance of the entire Social Security model, the disappearance of health insurance and risk management for Colombians and the management of resources. This really occurs in a very small part with the change of functions of the EPS and with the decentralization of the Addresses.

ENS: What is required is to implement the changes?

FR: To improve the health system, it is necessary to build on what has been built and make an adequate diagnosis, which is what is needed and what the system has, but this law was not really based on a rigorous diagnosis, but rather on a set of ideas and highly ideological approaches.

Really, what is here is a process that has not been taken into consideration, what has been advanced and what exists, and, on the contrary, this is a project that tends to destroy what has been achieved in these 30 years. .

One of the best

ENS: Globally, how is the Colombian health system doing?

FR: The Colombian health system is one of the best in Latin America. It is a system that has achieved universal coverage, in America it is a system, even better than some developed countries, which has components of equity and equal access, which has one of the lowest out-of-pocket costs in the world and which protects to the population.

Obviously, it is a system where there are resource limitations and where there are often operational difficulties, but as the pandemic demonstrated, it is a system that has been able to respond adequately to the needs of Colombians.

ENS: Have you been sought to arrange the reform?

FR: The Government has no interest in arranging. I think that with the meetings they have held, the only thing they are looking for is to take their picture and it gives the impression that they are reaching an agreement. During that period of legislative recess, what there has been is a great silence.

From the National Pact for the defense of the Health System, an invitation was made to the president and the minister to sit down to talk and rebuild what the country requires and really there has not been the slightest movement for it, and what here persists is stubbornness in approving this bill as a matter of course.

ENS: Is the system being defunded by debts?

FR: Totally, the most serious thing is that the government has not solved the payment of what it owes for non-POS, that is, the maximum budgets, it is a debt that has been owed fundamentally since 2022.

There is an adjustment that was expected to be made due to inflation, so what there is is an overdemand, because people are very anguished with the disappearance of the system, looking to get treatments that have not been done and what is coming now is a excess of demand. On the other hand, there is a government that does not provide the resources that are necessary for the functioning of the system.

