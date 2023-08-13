In his league debut, Škriniar showed what makes him special. However, Mbappé’s behavior in the stands caught the most attention

Milan Škriniar made his debut in a league match for Paris Saint-Germain against FC Lorient (0:0).

From the beginning, he showed what makes him special. He directed the defense perfectly, practically every single action went through him. During the match, he collected 151 touches of the ball, which is the second highest number of the entire PSG team.

Škriniar’s advantage is that he knows how to dynamize and slow down the game according to what his team needs. He is deliberate and at the same time strong on the ball and when delivering it.

All of that was key in his debut game, it showcased perfectly why PSG bought him. “Skriniar is a transfer that PSG really needed,” said Peter Rutzler from The Athletic in an interview with Denník N.

Nevertheless, the most interesting part of the match was when the cameraman headed to the stands where the damned Kylian Mbappé was having fun and laughing with the new multi-million dollar signing from FC Barcelona.

What will you learn in the text?

What did Škriniar do best; how an expert from Le Parisien evaluates his performance; what is Enrique’s curse and how did this match resemble Spain’s duel with Morocco from the World Cup in Qatar; why Mbappé attracted the most attention; with what support he showed up on the stand.

Enrique’s Curse

Škriniar was one of two central defenders in the 4-3-3 system that Luis Enrique has favored throughout his career. It was interesting that he became a key stopper at the moment when

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber? Log in

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

