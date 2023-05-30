Home » In honor of the 150th anniversary of the birth of Rudolf Tobias, a stamp is released
News

In honor of the 150th anniversary of the birth of Rudolf Tobias, a stamp is released

by admin
Mark of Tobias. Photo: Lembit Lõhmus

On Monday, the 150th anniversary of the birth of composer, organist and choirmaster Rudolf Tobias, a stamp was released in his honor. The stamp was designed by the artist Lembit Lõhmus. The print run of the stamp is 20,000 and it costs 1.30 euros. In addition to the stamp, a first-day envelope is also traditionally released.

Born on May 29, 1873 in Hiiumaa, Tobias played an important role in the development of Estonian music culture. Rudolf Tobias, born as the son of Johannes Tobias, the curate of Käina church, piano tuner and organ maker, spent his childhood and youth in Kullamaa and Haapsalu. Tobias studied organ and composition at the St. Petersburg Conservatory, being the first Estonian composer to receive academic composition education. Tobias laid the foundation for the development of Estonian musicological thought and the first works of many genres in Estonian music come from him. His choral song “Eks veie tea” was also the first piece of music that was played at the opening of Estonia House in 1913. Tobias was an important pioneer for several subsequent generations of composers. Tobias died on October 29, 1918 in Berlin, his ashes were reburied in Kullamaa cemetery.

