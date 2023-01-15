This February 1 will be the date on which the first contingent of the four that are planned for 2023 will be incorporated.

Within the framework of Law 1861 of 2017 “Women may provide military service voluntarily and it will be mandatory when the circumstances of the country require it and the national Government determines it, and they will have the right to the incentives and prerogatives established by this law” and the Institutional Inclusion Policy, is how from February 1 to the 17 of the same month, the National Army will advance the first female incorporation of soldiers who will provide their military service.

In Huila, as of January 16, Colombian women, between the ages of 18 and 24 and interested in serving the country, must register by entering the website www.libretamilitar.mil.co; If there is no news, they will be summoned between February 1 and 17 to Military District No. 42 to continue with the assessment process by the psychophysical committee. Once the person is qualified as suitable, they will be summoned to the concentration for incorporation purposes.

The last female incorporation took place in the 1990s, and after more than 30 years this incorporation model is resumed, taking into account the important role that women have been playing in fulfilling the mission and their invaluable contribution to the equity and the protection of Human Rights inside and outside the institution, where there are already two senior generals, a brigadier general and the first senior joint command sergeant major in the National Army.

In total, the institution has 1,212 officers and 973 female non-commissioned officers in different grades, combat arms, and administrative specialties, who will be in charge of training and training these contingents, during their first and second phases to facilitate their adaptation process. Once these stages are passed, they will be designated according to their skills and competencies to carry out administrative tasks, instruction and training, incorporation, customer service in military districts and medical clinics, as well as security tasks in the cantons.