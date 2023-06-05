In ICU? They denounce the poor condition of the Simón Bolívar international airport

The Simón Bolívar airport in Santa Marta is once again in the ‘eye’ of the hurricane. On this occasion, a fight between a passenger and officials from the Latam airline triggered a wave of criticism over the state of the air terminal.

The complaint that was made by Camilo George, director of Pro Santa Marta, indicates that the Simón Bolívar airport only in airport tax collected $36 billion in 2022.

“Do you know how much the private Aeropuertos de Oriente, Santa Marta airport collects? in 2022 only in airport tax it was 36 billion pesos + rents, parking, boarding sleeve. With this there is no excuse for not having decent air conditioning in the passenger waiting room, ”said George through his digital platforms.

The complaint was made by Camilo George, who assured that joint work is needed to mitigate the crisis.





He also added that “The city airport has been presenting a worrying deterioration: bathrooms in fair condition, waiting rooms with a temperature of 37 degrees due to the lousy air conditioninghear others. As samaritans we must ask for and manage a better service for the employee, the tourist, the businessman, everyone”

In the midst of his statements, Camilo George argued that it is necessary to create a proactive common front to improve the conditions of the airport. “Defending Santa Marta means making a proactive common front that improves these conditions at the airport. Hopefully the private sector is doing better every time, but it must be in sync and respond to the needs of airline employees first. They work in very complex conditions and on the same road as the airport user. An equation where absolutely everyone wins”.

