In Images: Voracious fire consumed several homes in Rocio Bajo

Around 1:30 in the afternoon, a raging fire was reported that consumed several homes in the Rocio Bajo sector. According to preliminary reports from the community, about 20 homes were affected by the conflagration.

«Referring to the fire presented here in Rocio Bajo, we must inform that we have approximately 20 affected homes. Apparently, it is due to irregular connections in the electrical fluid, “ said Alejandro Arango, director of the Official Fire Department of Pereira.

However, the exact causes of the conflagration will be analyzed by a team of investigators who went to the place.

For his part, Alejandro Arango, highlighted the collaboration of the Official Fire Department of Dosquebradas, the Volunteer Fire Department of Pereira, Diger Pereira and the Civil Defense. “Right now we have 30 official firefighters from Pereira, we have collaboration from the Official Fire Department of Dosquebradas, the Pereira Volunteer Fire Department. In addition, there are personnel from DIGER Pereira and from the Civil Defense, carrying out the verifications of the injured”, said the director of the Official Fire Department of Pereira.

Additionally, Alejandro Arango explained that access to the site was hampered by narrow roads and vehicles crossed, which delayed the arrival of rescue teams. Unfortunately, the community, instead of collaborating, hindered the work of the firefighters.

On the other hand, during the emergency, one of the firefighters was apparently affected by smoke inhalation and heat, for which it was necessary to provide him with medical attention. “We had a firefighter affected by smoke inhalation and heat stroke, who was transferred to the care center,” Arango confessed.

