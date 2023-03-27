Home News In India, 100 fasting people reached the hospital due to poor iftar
News

In India, 100 fasting people reached the hospital due to poor iftar

by admin
In India, 100 fasting people reached the hospital due to poor iftar

Monday March 27, 2023, 7:24 am

New Delhi (Amat News) More than 100 fasting people reached the hospital due to poor iftar in a mosque in the Indian state of West Bengal. The condition of many of the affected persons is said to be critical. According to Indian media, after breaking the fast in 24 Parganas region of West Bengal, more than 100 fasting people’s health worsened and they were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victims had broken their fast in the mosque of Pakhiralaya village – panic spread in the area after their condition worsened. All the people were rushed to the local hospital by the residents of the area for immediate medical assistance, but many of the fasting people were transferred to different government hospitals of Calcutta due to their condition worsening. The doctors said that the patients brought to the hospital had substandard food in Iftar. He was poisoned.

In Pakhiralaya village, a large number of local people break fast and break fast in mosques during Ramadan. A complaint about the incident was registered at Narendrapur police station.

See also

The start of the holy month of Ramadan in Palestine has been marked by an increase in Israeli violence and the killing of many Palestinians by the forces

See also  Xuzhou Municipal Party Committee Economic Work Conference Held Speech by Song Lewei and Wang Jianfeng_ChinaJiangsu.com

You may also like

Deferral of Payment Obligations under Convertible Debenture; Major...

Three violent deaths over the weekend – Diario...

According to General Sanabria, 12,000 police officers have...

Burgmuseum Wels will reopen on April 1st

“Landy” promises to direct and defend historical claims...

Millonarios beat Santa Fe 2-1 in the 311...

Back on the road to success: Arribas and...

SOME 100 CHILDREN WILL ACCESS FREE SURGERY IN...

Jorge ´Pito’ Perea: Taste of Bojayá Pacífico

In 2023, the summer and autumn season flight...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy