Monday March 27, 2023, 7:24 am

New Delhi (Amat News) More than 100 fasting people reached the hospital due to poor iftar in a mosque in the Indian state of West Bengal. The condition of many of the affected persons is said to be critical. According to Indian media, after breaking the fast in 24 Parganas region of West Bengal, more than 100 fasting people’s health worsened and they were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victims had broken their fast in the mosque of Pakhiralaya village – panic spread in the area after their condition worsened. All the people were rushed to the local hospital by the residents of the area for immediate medical assistance, but many of the fasting people were transferred to different government hospitals of Calcutta due to their condition worsening. The doctors said that the patients brought to the hospital had substandard food in Iftar. He was poisoned.

In Pakhiralaya village, a large number of local people break fast and break fast in mosques during Ramadan. A complaint about the incident was registered at Narendrapur police station.