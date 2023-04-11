Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 6:02 am



Last updated Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 6:02 am

Hathras (Net News) At a wedding in India, the bride fired in the air sitting next to the groom on the stage, on which the police have started an investigation.

According to Indian media, the video of a bride firing a revolver at her wedding in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has started an investigation by the local police. The incident took place in Hathras city, 200 km from the capital of India, New Delhi.

The video of the bride of Nagla Shekha of Hathras firing happily went viral.

The bride sitting on the stage in a guest house in Thana Hasayan area is seen firing four consecutive shots from a pistol with one hand.

The poor groom must be seeing his future in jeopardy@Uppolice @hathraspolice… pic.twitter.com/SkoFCethJ2 — Dr.Ajay Verma (@ajayver38343572) April 9, 2023

In the video, a man hands a revolver to the bride, who is sitting next to the groom on stage, and the woman returns the pistol to the man standing by after firing several rounds in succession.

