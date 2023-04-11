Home News In India, the bride sitting on the stage, firing in joy
In India, the bride sitting on the stage, firing in joy

Hathras (Net News) At a wedding in India, the bride fired in the air sitting next to the groom on the stage, on which the police have started an investigation.

According to Indian media, the video of a bride firing a revolver at her wedding in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has started an investigation by the local police. The incident took place in Hathras city, 200 km from the capital of India, New Delhi.

In the video, a man hands a revolver to the bride, who is sitting next to the groom on stage, and the woman returns the pistol to the man standing by after firing several rounds in succession.

