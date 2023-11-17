In Inzá authorities seized more than 160 units of smuggled rum and cigarettes – news

Liquors sold in Cauca must carry the green label of the department; verifying it is the responsibility of the merchants.

The Anti-Smuggling Operational Group of the Ministry of Finance of the Government of Cauca, through an operation control of liquor and cigarettes, carried out in the municipality of Inzá, Cauca, achieved the seizure of 144 units of Ron Viejo de Caldas and six units of Sansón wine, which bore the stamp of the department of Valle, as well as 20 packs of cigarettes that cannot be legally marketed in the department.

The Secretary of the Treasury of Cauca, Laura Amú Venté, recommended to all merchants in the region, verify that the liquors sold carry the green label of the department of Cauca, which guarantees the legality of the product and compliance with the payment of the consumption tax.

The Government of Cauca calls on citizens and merchants to denounce smuggling and adulteration of liquor, and thus strengthen actions against this crime that affects both the economic development of the department and the health and life of Caucanos.

