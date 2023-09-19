In isolation… Financial and administrative corruption in the General Organization for Grain Development and Production in Sana’a threatens its collapse

Yamanat – Special

A supervisory report issued by a financial inspection and review committee revealed administrative and financial corruption operations in the General Corporation for Grain Development and Production in Sana’a, threatening the institution’s failure and collapse.

The report issued by the Ministry of Finance in Sana’a after inspections and reviews of the performance and accounts of the General Corporation for Grain Development and Production revealed the presence of imbalances and violations in the institution, indicating that the executive director of the institution did not cooperate with the committee to provide it with the documents it requested.

In the report that “Yamnat” reviewed and directed by the Minister of Finance to the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Corporation for Grain Development and Production, he stressed the need for the Corporation’s Board of Directors to intervene and take decisive and urgent decisions to prevent the frightening decline in which the Corporation is heading, and the need to follow up on The Board of Directors closely monitors the work of the organization’s executive management.

The report revealed that the Executive Director of the Foundation exceeded his powers, and those violations included committing violations in appointments and granting privileges, and taking decisions alone away from the Foundation’s Board of Directors, which led to placing additional burdens on the Foundation, especially in terms of wages, salaries, and monthly benefits, in violation of what was allocated in the budget. Enterprise.

In this context, the report stressed the need for the institution’s Board of Directors to intervene to stop the executive director’s violations, and to oblige him to work in accordance with the powers granted to him legally, since the Board of Directors is the actual authority in the institution and has the right to make decisions.

The report of the Inspection and Review Committee revealed that the institution did not collect its resources optimally, as the deficit when comparing the revenues collected for the year 2021 with the estimated assessment for the same year amounted to 35%. In this aspect, the report stressed the necessity of collecting the institution’s resources in an optimal manner. Considering that this deficit is unjustified 6 years after the establishment of the institution.

The report also revealed that there are no accounting units for the corporation’s farms, that these farms do not open accounts in the Central Bank, and that the farms’ cash is kept with people. The report stressed the necessity of establishing accounting units for farms to carry out direct supervision and financial control of all transactions in all tasks and responsibilities of farms, and opening accounts for farms in the Central Bank to facilitate immediate control over them, and not keeping cash with people.

The report stated that large sums of money are being spent outside the organization’s activities, and without right. Revealing that means of transportation were purchased by direct order from the general managers of the institution, for use as personal means of transportation, and not for the service side of the institution. He explained that the value of personal transportation amounted to 119 million, which is considered a violation of the applicable laws.

The report indicated that rewards were disbursed in violation of legal controls. Indicating that these rewards amounted to more than 400 million riyals. The report stressed stopping the disbursement of bonuses except when absolutely necessary in accordance with legal controls.

The report noted the existence of administrative violations represented in replacing and changing financial books and records, the presence of blemishes and deletions in the accounting entries in the books and records, and the failure to submit trial balances and monthly and periodic reports on time. In this context, the report stressed that financial books and records should not be replaced or changed or altered, as they are among the official documents that may not be modified in any way, with the necessity of adhering to the mechanisms of accounting entries in the books and records in the correct manner without any erasure or deletion, with a commitment to submit balance sheets. Review and monthly and periodic reports on the specified legal dates, and adherence to maintaining books, records, accounting documents and fixed assets registration record.

The report pointed out that there were no general budgets for the past years. Stressing the necessity of preparing public budgets for those years and approving and approving them by the concerned authorities, in accordance with the provisions of the law.

The report revealed that the institution fragments purchases and violates purchasing methods and procedures that must be followed. In this aspect, the report stressed the need to oblige the institution not to split purchases and not to violate purchasing methods and procedures that must be followed, and the necessity of adhering to the provisions of the Government Tenders and Auctions Law. Pointing out that no amount should be disbursed or settled except after completing the legal documents supporting the disbursement and after supplying the good or providing the service.

The report emphasized activating the role of the internal audit department in accordance with Republican Decree No. 5 of 2010 regarding the establishment of internal audit departments.

The report also revealed the loss of a number of the organization’s assets. In this context, he stressed the necessity of taking legal measures to recover these assets according to the annual inventory schedules, and holding those responsible for their loss accountable.

The report indicated that revenues were spent in the year 2020. It stressed the obligation of the institution’s executive management to supply the amount spent from revenues in the plowing unit, and to prevent the recurrence of any expenditure of revenues, whatever the reasons.

The report pointed out that there was a corruption operation represented in the purchase and supply of 2 bulldozers for an amount of $428,000, which was not included in the corporation’s assets. In this aspect, the report stressed the necessity of investigating the purchasing and supply process, and ensuring the accuracy of the purchasing process, the procedures followed for purchasing, and the fate of the bulldozers.

