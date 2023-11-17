in Italy 3.6 million work remotely – Cover news

After the peak of the pandemic, and the gradual reduction in the last two years, in 2023 remote workers in Italy will stand at 3.585 million. Up from 3,570 million in 2022, and 541% more than pre-Covid.

In short, in our country smart working is consolidated and growing again. In 2024 there will be an estimated 3.65 million smart workers.

During 2023, remote workers increased particularly in large companies, where they represent over one worker in two (1.88 million), and also slightly in SMEs (570 thousand), where they represent 10% of the potential audience.

However, they decreased in micro businesses (620 thousand, 9% of the total) and in PAs (515,000, 16%).

It emerges from the latest Smart Working Observatory of the School of Management of the Polytechnic of Milan.

More present in large companies, less in SMEs

Today 96% of large companies apply smart working initiatives, largely with structured models, and 20% are committed to extending their application to technical and operational profiles previously excluded.

Smart working is also present in 56% of SMEs, where it is often applied with informal models managed at the level of specific teams.

It is then also adopted by 61% of public bodies, with structured initiatives present especially in larger entities.

All large companies plan to maintain this in the future, only 6% are uncertain.

On the contrary, 19% of SMEs do not know how, or if, smart working will be foreseen in the future.

Smart workers are abandoning cities

Thanks to the reduction in travel and the reduced use of offices, smart working has important effects on the environment, but not only that.

Smart working also has effects on the real estate market.

14% of those who work remotely have moved house or have decided to do so, often choosing peripheral areas or small cities in search of a different lifestyle, with a relaunching effect for different areas of the country.

A change that has generated territorial marketing initiatives and new services, such as new connectivity infrastructures or coworking spaces. On the other hand, 44% of those who work remotely have already done so, at least occasionally, from places other than their home, such as coworking spaces, other company offices or other places in the city.

But work isn’t always really smart

However, remote working does not always lead to truly ‘smart’ models. It is only the ‘true’ smart workers, i.e. those who, in addition to working remotely, have flexible schedules and work towards objectives, who present higher levels of well-being and engagement than traditional in-person workers.

However, they are also more frequently victims of forms of technostress and overworking.

A fundamental role is that of managers. Workers with a truly ‘smart’ boss, who assigns clear objectives, provides frequent and constructive feedback, promotes professional growth and transmits strategic directions, have better levels of well-being and performance than those whose bosses do not have these characteristics.

Share this: Facebook

X

