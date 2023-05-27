In Italy a shop theft every 9 minutes, the most affected is the North – Veneto

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VENICE, MAY 27 – Thefts and break-ins continue to be a big problem for many merchants and artisans. The most critical situations occur in the North, where Milan, Parma, Bologna, Rimini, Imperia, Florence and Turin are the provinces where shopkeepers are most targeted. Nationally, in almost three out of four cases, perpetrators go unpunished.



The data is elaborated by the Research Office of the Cgia of Mestre (Venice) on the basis of Istat surveys, underlining that “the problem, unfortunately, is of a political nature. If the carabinieri and state police had a greater number of men and means able to supervise the territory more carefully, especially at night, the criminals would certainly have a harder time”.



In 2021 – the last year in which the data is available – there were 56,782 complaints of theft from shops in Italy, +10.8% on 2020, the most critical year of the pandemic. In practice, commercial and artisanal operators have suffered 156 thefts a day, 6.5 every hour and one every 9 minutes.



In 72.3% – almost 3 out of 4 – the authors of the crime were not caught. The regions where the criminals get away most are Umbria and Marche (73.8% of cases), Campania (79.8%) and Lazio (81.3%). For every 100,000 inhabitants, Lombardy (138.8), Emilia Romagna (142.1) and Liguria (144.8) are the most “battered” regions. Finally, at the provincial level, the areas most affected are Turin, with 155.5 thefts reported for every 100,000 inhabitants, Florence with 160.3, Imperia with 167.5, Rimini with 186.5, Bologna with 186.9 and Parma with 194.5. The black shirt is Milan with 222.8 thefts per 100,000 inhabitants. (HANDLE).

