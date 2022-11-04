Home News In Italy, over 9,000 migrants disembarked from the Meloni government, only 985 on NGOs. Germany and France are the European countries with the most asylum requests




The 985 migrants for over ten days aboard the three humanitarian ships that rescued them in the Mediterranean seem to be the only objective of the Meloni government to curb migratory flows to Italy. Which, as has been amply demonstrated, are not conditioned by the presence of NGOs at sea. The numbers of the last ten days are enough to confirm that the number of people who disembark in Italy from humanitarian ships is a percentage that slightly exceeds 10% of the total arrivals.

