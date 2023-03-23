© Reuters. Agriculture 4.0: in Italy, the blockchain contributes to a turnover of over 2 billion



A turnover of over 2 billion euroswith a positive increase of 31% compared to the 2021 ceiling: these are the data achieved in 2022 by theItalian Agriculture 4.0reported by the Smart Agrifood Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic and by the Rise Laboratory of the University of Brescia.

In our country, the agricultural area cultivated with smart tools has now reached 8% of the total (+2% compared to 2021): in this scenario, the blockchain does not play a secondary role. The push towards innovation in the sector coming from the wave of production cost increases plays in favor of the decentralized ledger; many, in fact, the companies that in the last period have chosen to encourage the experimentation of new digital technologies to limit the negative impacts.

As explained in the Polytechnic document, at the moment the major investments concern the area of ​​food traceability and product quality control. But not only; the trend towards innovation is increasingly marked, and expands into various and differentiated use cases. As can be read in the text of the Observatory:

