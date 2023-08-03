In its latest quarterly report, the Bitget exchange reveals a sharp increase in volumes from CoinTelegraph

© Reuters In its latest quarterly report, the Bitget exchange reveals a strong increase in volumes

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget released its latest Transparency Report this week, highlighting the platform’s achievements in Q2 2023.

In recent months, the cryptocurrency market has seen significant growth: for the first time since June last year, (BTC) has managed to breach the $30,000 barrier. However, the period was also marked by legal turmoil: the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against the well-known exchanges Binance and Coinbase (NASDAQ:) for allegedly violating the laws on securities.

However, it seems that Bitget has managed to take advantage of the problems facing its rivals: the platform has in fact outperformed most other centralized exchanges, reaching a spot trading volume of more than $60 billion and a futures trading volume of well 606 billion dollars.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

