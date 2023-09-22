In its logic of informing the population and always offering fairly diversified content, the Media Africa-Talents Group presented its web TV to the public.

Present for several years in the Togolese media universe with its Africa Talents information site, the Media Africa-Talents Group officially launched its web TV on September 20, 2023. It was during a press conference in the presence of an audience of journalists and media professionals.

Called ”TV at home”, this new media launched by the Group wants to play an important role in development through sections such as Young entrepreneur, Togolese a point a line, Our Environment our planet, Discoveries etc.

The session began with the speech of the Group’s Managing Director, Mr. ALI Achiraf, who recalled the mission assigned to his press group, that of making information available on time and in all forms. possible. “GMAT WEB TV aims to be a channel for debate and broadcasting on the themes of development, social issues, culture and the environment. The great particularity of our web TV which we call ”TV at home” is its mobility. Apart from studio broadcasts, we go to the structures to record the broadcasts and do live broadcasts if necessary. We are accessible on our different channels, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube and also on our site web www.gmatwebtv.tg “, he indicated.

The group doesn’t plan to stop there. He aspires to increase his audience by “being registered on the linex global bouquet and other bouquets. Soon, we and web radio will be complete. For this, we are seeking partners to support us in this dynamic in order to truly contribute to the development of the country,” added the CEO.

The launch ceremony ended with a commented presentation of the web TV projected to the public present.

Seyram cossive

