In January 2024 there will be maintenance at the Cupiagua gas plant

Ecopetrol reported that starting at zero hours on January 4, 2024 and until noon on January 15 of the same year, it will make a stop at the CPF (Central Processing Facility) of Cupiagua, located in the municipality of Aguazul, Casanare. , for the purpose of carrying out scheduled maintenance on this installation.

This work is carried out every five years, to ensure the integrity of operations, mitigate corrective interventions, maintain the useful life of the infrastructure and guarantee the delivery of natural gas efficiently and without contingencies.

Ecopetrol, together with the National Government and the other actors in the chain, is now advancing actions to guarantee the availability of natural gas for the demand of homes, commerce and vehicles that use this fuel.

The date on which the shutdown will take place coincides with the collective holiday season and the maintenance that is carried out in a large part of the industry during the first two weeks of the year, which mitigates the impact of the restriction on gas supply.

The maintenance of the plant will be carried out under the highest safety standards and will generate more than 400 job opportunities for the local workforce, that is, for the inhabitants of the area where this infrastructure is located.

Cupiagua delivers around 210 million cubic feet of natural gas daily to the gas pipeline network that supplies the interior of the country.

Source: Ecopetrol

