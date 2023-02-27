DIARIO DEL HUILA, TECHNOLOGY

After the pandemic, Colombians learned to use their social networks for many aspects, including leisure and being informed, due to the speed and immediacy that these platforms manage, as well as how concrete they are when it comes to reporting; aspect that today catches users.

A Statista report reveals that in January 2023, almost 60% of Colombians used social networks to keep in touch with friends and family. 50% used it to learn about news and close to 40% to search for other types of content and 38.1% use it in their free time.

With this it is determined that Colombia is the fourth country where the population is active in the different web platforms.

The study published by DataReportal based on data provided by the Global Web Index says that in January 2023, Colombia has more than 39 million people connected to the cloud, with a growth of 4.1% between 2022 and 2023.

The document also revealed that in January 2023 there were 38.45 million users on active social networks, of which 51.7% are women and 48.3% are men.

Finally, he indicated that the social networks that continue to be used the most are Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Tiktok.