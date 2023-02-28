Compared to the same period of the previous year, 67 fewer cases have been registered.

According to the Huila Police, the results have been favorable in terms of the reduction of sexual crimes, with a decrease of 64% compared to the same period of the previous year. While in January and February 2022 there were 104 cases, this year there have been 37.

One of the strategies focused on reducing this scourge, ‘Caravans for Life’ is aimed at protecting life and reducing impact crimes such as homicide, kidnapping, extortion and sexual crimes.

The deputy commander of the Huila Police Department, Lieutenant Colonel Jenny Paola Franco, indicated that the reduction in sexual crimes is largely due to Caravanas por la Vida, which within its institutional offer has an important component on the prevention of abuses. sex to boys and girls. This strategy seeks to improve coexistence and citizen security in Huila, generating an approach to the protection of human rights.