An initiative called Carnival for Respect and Dignified Treatment in Jericó will be attended by artists, musicians, housewives, students, workers and professionals from different areas who meet to sign a document that includes more than a thousand verified signatures and authenticated, to request the national government, headed by President Gustavo Petro Urrego, for the scientific evidence or methodological investigations with which he supported the decision during his visit to Jericó. This fact undoubtedly affects the economic stability of a region and of hundreds of families that depend on mining activity.

“When the President of the Republic came to Jericó, with him, at least 15 goats and different cars arrived that transported people from other regions of Colombia and who do not know the reality of our municipality. nor the mining project. They do not live here and they were the ones who were allowed to enter the event, while we Jericians, who have lived here for decades, were prevented from entering. It was not an act in which all the actors participated, on the contrary, wrapped in supposed social ideals, they deceived a good part of the opinion with supposed studies that have not been socialized” said Jhon Jairo Henao from Jericanos with Vision.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the initiative could be extended to the entire department, given the difficult situation that could lead to an economic calamity and social that directly affects at least 4,000 families in Jericho.

“We are thinking of leaving our municipality and extend our Carnival for Respect and Dignified Treatment along the highways that connect the department with the capital of the country until reaching the Plaza de Bolívar to set up a peaceful camp and be able to be heard. This government has taught us to peacefully defend just causes and in this case, reason is on our side,” said Carolina Cardona, social leader and representative of the Jericó Gymnastics Club.

It is to be specified that The announcement of the national government led to various actors in Jericho society installing a permanent Assembly to define the legal actions that can be taken regarding a decision that is considered arbitrary by a good part of Jericho’s society, which have been associated in more than 50 organizations; as a response to installing a consultation and dialogue table where the scientific study with which they have supported the decisions of the Ministry of Environment that undoubtedly affects the entire population is socialized.

Finally, it should be noted that All the productive sectors of the region are invited to this first day of the Carnival for Respect and Dignified Treatment in Jericóbecause the flag of the movement that is brewing in Jericó is based on a place where we all fit, respecting differences, ideas, debate and argumentation without violence.