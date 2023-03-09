The articles 6 e 7 D.lgs. 150/2011 respectively provide that the judgments of opposition to the administrative sanctions referred to in L. 689/1981 and those relating to the assessment reports for violations of the highway code are subject to the ritual of labor disputes, unless otherwise provided. Even the appeal judgment in terms of sanctions is subject to the ritual of labor disputes, not being included among the rules excluding all those that regulate the appeal judgment.

The applicable procedural rules also include theart. 429, first paragraph, cpc and theart. 437 c.p.c.which impose, respectively for the first and second degree, the reading of the device in the hearing.

In the event of omission of the reading, the judge must declare the irremediable nullity of the sentence due to lack of the formal requirement indispensable for the achievement of the purpose of the deed.

This is what the Cassation decided, section 2, in theordinance 20 February 2023, n. 5197 (text at the bottom).

The case

The Court considered legitimate the report of assessment with which the appellant had been accused of violating the speed limits pursuant to theart. 142, eighth paragraph, CDSascertained by means of the SICve electronic system.

Instead, the appellant complained about the failure to calibrate and the lack of conformity of the equipment to the approved prototype, the irregular positioning, the failure to pre-report the system and the irregular acquisition of the assessment documents.

The decision

In Cassation, the appellant complained, in particular, the violation of the articles 156, 429, 437 c.p.c.for having the Court defined the judgment without reading the operative part of the sentence, even though the dispute was subject to the procedural procedure.

The reason was found to be well founded. The opposition to the statement of dispute raised against the appellant was dealt with and defined in the first instance in application of the rules of the working procedure, pursuant toart. 6 d.lgs. 150/2011. The judgment was hinged with an appeal and the first judge read out the operative part of the sentence, reserving the right to file the motivation.

The appeal judgment was also introduced with an appeal; however, the Court withheld the decision without giving a reading of the operative part.

Now, observes the Supreme Court, unlike the discipline contemplated by art. 23 of the L. 689/1981, modified by the art. 26 of D.Lgs. 40/2006, which provided for the application of the ordinary procedure – also on appeal – to the judgment of opposition to the administrative sanctions, Articles 6 and 7 of Legislative Decree 150/2011 respectively provide that the judgments of opposition to the administrative sanctions referred to in Law 689/1981 and those concerning the assessment reports for violations of the highway code are subject to the dispute procedure of work, unless otherwise provided.

The previous art. 2 of the same decree also establishes, with an exhaustive list, that a series of articles of the code of civil procedure do not apply to these judgements.

The reference en masse of the procedural provisions of the labor procedure confirms that even the appeal judgment in terms of sanctions is subject to the labor dispute procedure, since all those that regulate the appeal judgment are not included among the rules excluding all those.

In particular, the non-applicable procedural rules do not include art. 429, first paragraph, cpc nor the art. 437 cpc, which impose, respectively for the first and second degree, the reading of the device in the hearing.

It follows that the Court, ruling on the appeal, was required to define the case by reading the operative part. In the judgments governed by the work procedure “this fulfillment is imposed under penalty of irremediable nullity of the sentence due to lack of the formal requirement indispensable for the achievement of the purpose of the deed, correlated to the need for concentration of judgment and immutability of the decision”.

If the omission has concerned the decision taken by the appeal judge, the Court of Cassation, where the nullity has been deduced as a ground of appeal, must limit the ruling to the declaration of nullity, with remittance of the case to the judge of second instance without decide on the merits.

Civil cassation, ordinance n. 5197/2023

