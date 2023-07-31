In July it was again too warm in Baden-Württemberg

metropolitan area. At the moment, rain and rather cool temperatures give a different impression, but according to the German Weather Service (DWD), July was once again too warm. The average temperature was 19.4 degrees Celsius, a whopping 2.3 degrees above the July value of the internationally valid reference period 1961 to 1990, the DWD reported on Monday in its preliminary balance sheet. According to the previous evaluation of the approximately 2000 DWD measuring stations, the south-west was the second warmest area after Berlin in July.

According to the DWD, the weather spread over the month showed two completely different faces: “It was thanks to the very sunny first two months of the month that July achieved a slightly above-average sunshine duration of 240 hours by the end,” said the weather service with a view to Baden- Württemberg with. Viewed nationwide, this year’s July was “too warm, widely wet and balanced sunny”.

Maximum temperature between Heidelberg and Karlsruhe

The people in Waghäusel-Kirrlach (Karlsruhe district) worked up a sweat on July 9th. The maximum temperature of 38 degrees was measured between Heidelberg and Karlsruhe. Two days later, after another hot day, severe thunderstorms with storm and hurricane gusts swept across the south. Friedrichshafen reported a wind speed of 129 kilometers per hour.

“In the last third of the month, midsummer turned into wet and cooler weather,” the DWD said. By the end of the month, the Offenbach experts expect 110 liters of precipitation per square meter in the area, compared to 91 liters in the reference period. It was particularly wet in the Allgäu and Black Forest, where up to 200 liters were measured.