In June, 11 births were registered in Läänemaa

According to the data of the Department of Population Operations of the Ministry of the Interior, a total of 915 births were registered in Estonian civil status institutions in June, 432 girls and 483 boys, 1031 births were registered in June last year.

Three pairs of twins were registered, one pair of boys and two mixed pairs and one mixed pair of triplets. 306 births were registered in Tallinn, Harju County 129, Hiium County 9, Ida-Virum County 62, Jõgeva County 16, Järva County 19, Lääne County 11, Lääne-Virum County 43, Põlva County 19, Pärnum County 61, Raplam County 27, Saare County 22, Tartum County 136, Valgama County 9, Viljandi County 29 and the birth of 17 children in Võrumaa.

In June, the most popular first names for girls were Sofia (11) and Emma (7) and Alisa, Lenna and Olivia (6). The boys were most often named Mark (12), Aron and Oliver (7) and Johannes and Kevin (6).

In June, 661 marriages were concluded, of which 46 by notaries and 52 by clergy. 180 marriages were dissolved. Last June, 684 marriages were concluded and 168 were dissolved.

In June, 1,292 deaths were registered, compared to 1,392 at the same time last year.

A new name was given to 175 people, of which 35 were given their first name, 117 were given their last name, and 23 were given their first and last name. 119 women and 56 men changed their name. At the same time last year, 140 people were given a new name.

The Department of Population Operations of the Ministry of the Interior keeps records of registered family status entries. Birth behavior is a long-term process that is not affected by monthly fluctuations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

