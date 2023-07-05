In June, the Victims Unit compensated 239 victims of the armed conflict in Chocó

These compensation days were held in the municipalities of Quibdó, Condoto and Tadó, Chocó, and totaled close to 1,500 million pesos.

In different sessions held in the municipalities of Quibdó, Condoto and Tadó, the Victims Unit summoned a total of 239 victims from the department of Chocó, who received economic compensation worth 1,472,443,100 million pesos.

Compensation is a reparation measure that provides financial compensation to each victim for the damage suffered as a result of the armed conflict. In these acts, in addition, the state message of recognition and dignity offered by the government was read, in which the damages that should never have happened are recognized, expressing the commitment to guarantee non-repetition and exalting the resilience of the victims and its active role in building peace.

In each of the deliveries, the attendees were told that the Unit’s general management is committed to processes and that work is being done every day to make services more accessible to victims. They also talked about the different campaigns, among which the anti-fraud campaign stands out, which emphasizes that all the procedures carried out by the entity are done free of charge and without intermediaries.

For Diego Luis Córdoba, who suffered displacement in the municipality of Alto Baudó in 2017, this delivery was a great joy, since he sees it as an aid to build his home, strengthen his work tools and if there is the possibility of saving some funds for their studies. He will do it, because he wants to finish his high school.

And he expresses: “This delivery is important so that people do not feel alone, that they take into account that as victims we have psychological and monetary support, which also helps us even with all the stress that we carry on a daily basis as victims of the armed conflict”.

In the Quibdó meeting, held at the Arnoldo Palacios library, the Claretian University, the Technological University of Chocó and the Department of Social Prosperity (DPS) also attended, who spoke about their institutional offer for victims and answered the questions asked. by the public, allowing a greater rapprochement with those attending this delivery of compensation letters.

In said meeting, Charly Elvira Córdoba, from the Chocó Posible Foundation, expressed: “I want to invest in a restaurant, because I have many projects in mind, in which I want to help the mothers of children with disabilities. I don’t want to die without leaving a company in my department. My idea will always be to help others, because here we need to help each other survive”.

