In Kastamonu, drugs came out of granulated sugar! – Recent news

In Kastamonu, drugs came out of granulated sugar!

In Kastamonu, drugs came out of granulated sugar!

of the security forces drugs new achievements are reached in their inspections with their traders. After the work done, dozens of poison dealers were prevented. On the other hand, poisoning of thousands of citizens was prevented. Kastamonu’nun Cide District Police DepartmentThe work carried out by the ü teams to prevent drug trafficking was initiated.

Drug report in box

Within the framework of the studies, it was learned that a stash of drugs was found in the box that a person gave as cargo to the passenger bus company. A search was made in the box on the passenger bus by the teams.

10 grams of methamphetamine seized

During the search, 10 grams of methamphetamine were seized, stashed in the granulated sugar in the box. Olayinvestigation has been initiated.

