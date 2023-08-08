Home » In La Chaparrera they are opening public lighting with led technology
The new public lighting with LED technology for the town center of La Chaparrera, was formally delivered to the community this weekend by Mayor Luis Eduardo Castro, accompanied by the Enerca contractor and the Yopal Public Lighting Service Company – SAYOP SAS ENG.

A public lighting expansion and modernization project was delivered, in which 405 LED technology luminaires, 70 concrete posts, and 1.5 kilometers of braided network were installed for the entire populated center; which includes an investment of close to 1700 million pesos from the Municipality’s royalty resources (as part of the $13 billion contract that includes 10 population centers).

The community in the area highlighted the commitment of the parties to implement the lighting that allows them to have greater security at night and prevent criminal acts and consumption.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

