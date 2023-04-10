Home News In La Gloria they organize a “donathon” for a family that lost everything after a fire
A raging fire registered early on Good Friday in the Siete de Mayo neighborhood of the municipality of La Gloria, south of Cesar, left a family with nothing.

The house, its belongings and other belongings were left in ashes after the strong flames that consumed in a couple of hours everything they had achieved for years and with effort.

Those affected were a couple and three children, ages 4, 15 and 18.

Fortunately, the house was alone since its inhabitants were visiting relatives. Although the cause of the conflagration is unknown, it appears to have been a short circuit.

Faced with this situation, directors of the José Mejía Educational Institution, where the affected adolescents, neighbors and the social communicator Yesenia Gómez study, began a donation campaign to collect items and objects that help this family.

Donations can be made directly at the school and through the bank account 03214922934, for those who wish to do so in cash. Among the donations they can deliver clothes for children and adolescents.

