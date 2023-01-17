Entering this neighborhood is going back in time, it doesn’t seem like the 21st century, there are some holes that are only seen on national television when they show the forgotten neighborhoods of southern Bogotá. Upon seeing the newspaper car, the neighbors came out to applaud, because they desperately need to be heard by an administration that has not visited them in three years.

The problem is not only aesthetics or that mobility is hindered, it is also about the damage to the platforms, because the vehicles that dodge craters invade the pedestrian corridor. This without counting the respiratory diseases caused by the dust that rises in summer, makes them live, as they explain it, in a permanent pandemic and because of winter, accidents rain for motorcyclists, because those same holes become impossible traps to guess.

It is well known that the property tax is due to the house that one has, there in La Graciela the increase was notorious, but the owners assure that it is useless for the appraisal to be high if the access roads cause the businesses to be damaged.

In infrastructure they have plans

From the portfolio responsible for these repairs, they responded that a cleaning was carried out at the entrance and a patching was carried out with milling at the entrance to Tenants, that work has been done to collect debris and useless objects and less than a month ago they did the recovery of the platforms that were invaded by useless and undergrowth, recovered the platforms with the mini loader. In the same way, a pruning or rubbing was carried out by the communal booth and it is planned to make a pavement in the next few days in Villa Alexandra, which is located at the foot of La Graciela.

Given

the alternate route that drivers take when they want to avoid the traffic jam at La Badea, which ends at the Villa Alexandra wineriestIt is also disastrous, the citizens do it for a time issue when entering work or at lunchtime. But if they have not repaired the main one, it is much less.

The state of the roads for you is

Rubén Molina – bus driver

“A car finisher is this over here. The repair of a front end, a spring or a large leaf costs $500,000, in the reverse side it is worse”.

Light Miriam Martinez – owner

“Some complete swimming pools, it gets so horrible that the cars take the other road and we have to walk. In the mayor’s office they no longer pay attention and we are tired”.