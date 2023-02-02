In view of the acts of disturbance of public order that took place in the township of La Loma, jurisdiction of La Loma, Cesar, where the looting of a truck carrying non-perishable food ended in a riot and left one dead, the mayor of this town Andy Aragón, pointed out that the situation is worrisome since it is linked to the lack of opportunities that exist.

Likewise, the official said that he rejects all acts of vandalism and asked the public to behave better.

“The security issue is worrisome, we need to increase the foot of force, there are 25,000 inhabitants in the corregimiento and we have 14 police officers, we have made a request to the Police in the department to support us. In La Loma there is also overcrowding in the cells of the Police station and we need INPEC to take responsibility,” explained the president.

Likewise, the mayor explained that the corregimiento is a population that needs national support since for several years they have not received royalties and it is a factor that has harmed them.

“In large part it is that there is a lack of opportunities, but it is not a justification for the community to act in such a way, the corregimiento needs a special investment chapter by the national government,” said the mayor.

For his part, the commander of the Police in Cesar, Colonel Luis León Rodríguez, stated that the looting of the truck was caused by a crowd of at least 300 people who later carried out a riot in the town, for which it was necessary to use force. public.

“The uniformed officers came to save the life of this driver who was with the stranded truck, however, a crowd of about 300 people attacked the uniformed officers and a police officer was injured without serious injuries, minutes later we were informed that an injured person had arrived at the hospital and dies. To determine if the shot came from the Police, the Prosecutor’s Office is carrying out the corresponding investigations, we are ready for any investigation. We have sent significant support, we are carrying out controls and we have made five arrests for carrying weapons, seizures. A new commander was also appointed and the idea is to work with the local authorities,” the officer pointed out.

Related