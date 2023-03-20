Home News In La Paz, a young man was shot by alias ‘Gato’
In La Paz, a young man was shot by alias ‘Gato’

José Armando Fernández Salcedo, 23, is in a Valledupar care center after being wounded with a firearm by a subject known as “El Gato” in the municipality of La Paz, Cesar.

The events were recorded on 6th street with 8th race in the downtown neighborhood. Fernández Salcedo was there when he was approached by the subject who shot him in the left forearm and then fled.
The authorities indicated that apparently the attack was due to the fact that days before the young man had a fight with the attacker.

Fernández Salcedo was taken to the La Paz hospital and sent to Valledupar where he underwent medical examinations to analyze whether he required surgical intervention.

