Home » In La Paz they captured a subject with irregular medications
News

In La Paz they captured a subject with irregular medications

by admin
In La Paz they captured a subject with irregular medications

Víctor Criado, 57, was detained by the National Police after being caught transporting medicines unfit for consumption in the municipality of La Paz, Cesar.

The arrest materialized at a checkpoint located on the road that leads to Valledupar. At the site, the citizen was requested by the uniformed for a search and they found a box with the medicines.

“It contained 600 strips each with 10 dolex tablets for a total of 6,000 tablets. When verifying them, they present inconsistencies in their packaging, printing, color and size, which is why it is seized,” the Police reported.

During the procedure, the departmental Education Secretariat confirmed that the medicines are not suitable for human consumption.

Thus, Víctor Criado was taken to the Prosecutor’s Office for the crime of corruption of food, medical products or prophylactic material.

See also  Zhou Pengju emphasized at the city's science and technology work conference to fight the battle of scientific and technological innovation to provide scientific and technological support for comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs

You may also like

Silo fire in Hagen – Westphalia-Lippe – News

In the pack is not a good idea

Le Potentiel: “The government is reassuring: the 2023...

The energy transition in check by petrism

The comprehensive reading rate of more than 2,000...

Because of the wet: Late spring sowing on...

The JK representation of Läänemaa returned from Hiiu...

Fulfill the historic pact! | The New Century

“Men in army uniforms” carry out massacres in...

Shootout between gang members leaves 10 inmates injured...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy