In La Paz they captured a subject with irregular medications

Víctor Criado, 57, was detained by the National Police after being caught transporting medicines unfit for consumption in the municipality of La Paz, Cesar.

The arrest materialized at a checkpoint located on the road that leads to Valledupar. At the site, the citizen was requested by the uniformed for a search and they found a box with the medicines.

“It contained 600 strips each with 10 dolex tablets for a total of 6,000 tablets. When verifying them, they present inconsistencies in their packaging, printing, color and size, which is why it is seized,” the Police reported.

During the procedure, the departmental Education Secretariat confirmed that the medicines are not suitable for human consumption.

Thus, Víctor Criado was taken to the Prosecutor’s Office for the crime of corruption of food, medical products or prophylactic material.