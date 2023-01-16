This sector is located in the Boston commune and borders the Consota River, from there they make a call for the municipal administration to remember that they are also part of Pereira, and that they have needs that have not been met. Aguas y Aguas, Diger, Infrastructure Secretariat only visit them to take photos and say that the situation does not represent a threat, which makes the leaders desperate and tired.

1. The debt and the booth

The recently formed Community Action Board received a headquarters in ruins, because they owe them the improvements granted by the Participatory Budgets of 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, which in previous years granted them the material and last year the workforce. Assigning these resources corresponds to the Socioeconomic Planning Undersecretariat.

2.The retaining wall

This work, according to the members of the JAC, cost $35 million, it is like that, they say, because they did not immunize the guadua. It was delivered during the government of Sigifredo Salazar and the Secretary of Sports tells them that they do not improve the field, until the wall is repaired, the neighbors poured mixture on the goal of the field so that it would not fall on any player and To make matters worse, the inhabitants of the invasions opposite leave the useless there.

3. Who is in charge there?

This intervention in cement, the bridge and the stairs, also in cement, are the result of the resources of the union of resources of the people who live in the settlement in front of La Unidad, the problem is that they are prohibited from going up after crossing.

4.Another bridge over the Consota

A few meters from the previous one is this artisan bridge, which is free to transit between the invasion called Finca Buenos Aires and La Unidad. The issue here is that it is absolutely unsafe for the elderly and mothers with up to four children.

5.Poor river

As well as this irregular drainage there are hundreds, those that on the banks of the Consota, drop all the dirt into the body of water that, further down in the Rocío Bajo, enters the houses with each torrential and by reflux.

6. Virtually no playground

The state of the games for children is a latent threat of accident for minors, it is so dilapidated that it can be seen tilted and one of the swings has already lost, when they requested maintenance from Parks and Arborization they only came, painted and did not repair it complaint board. A request for an outdoor gym also remained only promises.

7.Sewage pipe

The residents claim to have a copy of the receipt of the request that was made to Aguas y Aguas to solve the exposure of the pipe that carries these waters and that if it breaks, not only would all the dirt fall into the river, but there would be a problem of public health.

Cipher

La Unidad has 38 years of legal existence and around 1500 inhabitants located in 8 blocks.

Given

A roundabout to unbottle the transportation of the neighborhoods, which was consigned in the POT, has not been possible either and that the term is 12 years, there are 9 and this is from the Guarantee Law. Which leaves a narrow margin and in danger of default.