01 August 2022 12:45

Two 14-year-old girls, students of the Jesuit and Maria college, a Catholic girls’ school in Buenos Aires, describe the sex lessons they witnessed. Last year they learned about fertility and the sexual organs. “It was really embarrassing!” Says one of them. This semester at school they talked about the birth process, but the students are not sure what else they will be taught. The teachers refused to answer some of the questions the classmates asked anonymously. “They said it wasn’t appropriate to talk about it at school and that we could ask our family for these things,” says the other.

Sex education is patchy across Latin America, one continent

predominantly Catholic. While all governments in the region have to provide the rudiments of sex education on paper, many schools do not.

A survey conducted in 2020 in Brazil found that only a quarter of teachers had undergone training aimed at classroom sex education. “We train according to our interests,” says Vicky Fernández Blanco, a preschool teacher in Argentina, who explains to her pupils how to ask for consent before hugging a friend, and things like that.

A generational problem

Some countries are doing better than others in this area. In Mexico, where the constitution stipulates secular education, some public school textbooks show, with simple illustrations, that boys can pull down their pants to learn about their sexual organs, while girls can use a mirror. In Argentina, in 2011, the ministry of education created a textbook to help parents tell their children about puberty, masturbation,

contraception and to explain that sexual abuse of minors is a crime.

But in much of the region, sex education is indistinguishable from a biology class. Although abstinence is rarely actively promoted, information on contraceptives may be outdated or limited to condoms. “They told us about interrupted coitus, which doesn’t seem like a good suggestion to me,” says Ariadna, a 15-year-old from an Argentine public school. Teachers often do not talk about abortion, and this is because, in some Latin American countries, abortion is illegal. Furthermore, the discourses on sex almost always concern the heterosexual sphere. “It would have been nice to hear about the LGBT + community,” says 18-year-old Brazilian Igor Farah.

Many parents, who grew up in the same system, are unable to fill in the gaps. Sometimes they don’t have the necessary knowledge, says Guadalupe, one

24-year-old woman who works with charities and gives sex education classes to young people in the Mexican state of Oaxaca. In her city, adults have long taught their sons and daughters that one can get pregnant while sitting on the toilet. Other parents are simply too modest and for this reason it is common to use euphemisms such as “palomita” (colombina) to indicate the vagina.