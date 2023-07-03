Home » In Latina citizen mourning and flags at half-mast for D’Amico – Lazio
In Latina citizen mourning and flags at half-mast for D’Amico – Lazio

“He never forgot his city”

(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 02 – The Mayor of Latina Matilde Celentano proclaimed the city mourning for the day on Tuesday 4 July 2023, in conjunction with the funeral of Vincenzo D’Amico.

“It is with profound sadness that I learned of the great loss of Vincenzo D’Amico, a former top-level footballer, protagonist of the historic Lazio championship and face of Italian sports TV,” Mayor Matilde Celentano commented.

In his brilliant career that led him to become champion of Italy at the age of 19, he never forgot his Latina. The world of football, as well as the city where he was born and raised, lose a great character, a great man and a great fellow citizen. I immediately took action – she continued – to best honor his figure and, after a discussion with family members and in particular with his brother Rosario, the Municipality I represent decided to proclaim national mourning. A symbolic gesture as a sign of gratitude. On the same day, the flags will be displayed at half-mast”. (ANSA).

See also  Municipalities: 58% turnout in Latina, down 3 points - Lazio

